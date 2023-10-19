Tinubu won’t get 8 years, Sheikh Gumi explodes in new video

A popular cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has accused the Tinubu administration of planning to get eight years, vowing that they will not succeed. Although…

A popular cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has accused the Tinubu administration of planning to get eight years, vowing that they will not succeed.

Although he did not specifically mention the president’s name in the video, which has gone viral, it was clear that the cleric was referring to Tinubu.

Gumi also said the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was supported hypocrites and worthless people.

He alleged that though northerners were in charge of defence ministry, the command control is under southerners.

Gumi also tackled Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), whom he described as “satanic”.

“The Minister of the FCT is a Satanic person; I said it before when he was appointed and some people were grumbling. He has gone and brought the Israeli Ambassador, that’s what someone sent and I am yet to watch it. I am nut sure. But what is confirmed is he said they will collaborate with the Israelis on Abuja’s security issues. Abuja will now become an like Tel Aviv and when they see anyone with a beard like us, they will say it is Bin Laden; go and kill him.

“Where are those that worked for the Muslim-Muslim ticket? Hypocrites and worthless people. Abuja is becoming an extension of Tel Aviv and security is the bastion of the people. Have you not heard the silence? They know what they are doing. One Miyetti Allah leader came and told me that if they come to me with a proposal of negotiation with bandits, I should not be part of it, that I should leave it alone.

“It is a decoy. Muslims are the heads of the Ministry of Defence, of what significance is it? The real people in charge of Command and Control, those holding the guns and shooting, are we the ones? We are not the ones; they are playing us. There is an agenda. All means of money and economic power have been hijacked by them, they are planning to deceive us for four years and get eight years. They will not, Insha Allah

“I want to tell you, there is no way Northerners doing their legitimate business will get one billion naira. Our rich people cannot get anything except those they trust. They only trust them because they are doing what they want. Anyone whose loyalty they are not sure of, they will crush him in a few months.

“They will only come during elections like it is done to spread grains to chickens. If they spread grains to chickens, that’s all. Giving spaghetti to people is the solution, this spaghetti issue is a big deal. We are being cheated in this country and in a real mess.”

