Tinubu won’t allow anyone frustrate Rivers govt – Presidency

The Presidency has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not take sides in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike, his predecessor who is now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been at daggers drawn.

Although Wike influenced the emergence of Fubara, the duo fell out less than six months after the governor took charge of the state.

Tinubu had intervened in the crisis, making both camps to sign a peace accord. However, they returned to warring path after few weeks.

The crisis reached its height when a Rivers High Court restrained lawmakers loyal to Wike from parading as members of the state assembly.

Speaking during an interview on TVC, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said anyone with the belief that the President would take side in the political crisis would be disappointed.

Ngelale insisted that Tinubu won’t allow any attempt to frustrate the Rivers government.

He said, “I believe that anyone who believes that by their actions, whether it’s from the federal level, state level or the legislative branch in the state or the executive branch in the state; if they are banking on Mr. President to take sides on this matter, they are mistaking and they will be disappointed.

“Mr. President will not do that. What he will do is to ensure that everybody has what they need in order to work.

“He will also ensure that any attempt to frustrate the operation of the Rivers State Government from conducting its affairs in a way that it would benefit the Rivers people, that is obviously not going to be allowed by this President or anybody else. So, I think there is a need for all stakeholders to understand that Mr President won’t take sides.”

Meanwhile, prominent leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State yesterday staged a solidarity protest to the House of Assembly quarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The protesters rejected the alleged plan of the state government to demolish the complex.

The protesters were received by Hon. Martins Amaehwule, Speaker of the Assembly faction loyal to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Amaewhule told the protesters that there was a grand plot by Governor Siminalayi Fubara to bring down structures in the complex the same way he ordered demolition of the House of Assembly Complex located along the Moscow Road.

He said the structures were in excellent condition, fully functional and were currently occupied by the lawmakers and their family members.

On Fubara’s unscheduled visit to the complex last week, Amaewhule said the lawmakers never invited the governor, adding that the estate remained the property of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, while stating the purpose of their visit, said they were worried about reports of another impending demolition of democratic institutions and decided to assess the condition of the premises.

Also, Senator Olaka Nwogu said, “What example do you put out when you become the chief law breaker, demolisher of institutions of the state and a waster of its resources? This is unacceptable.”

Similarly, the Rivers State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC, Chief Tony Okocha, said the 27 lawmakers remained members of the APC, adding that the party would continue to protect them.

Other leaders present are Igo Aguma; Desmond Akawor, former PDP chairman, Rivers State; Fred Kpakol, former finance commissioner; Emeka Woke, MD/CEO, Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority; George Ariolu, LGA Chairman, Obio/Akpor; Erasmu Awoto, LGA Chairman, Andoni; Samuel Nwanosike, LGA Chairman, Ikwerre, among others.