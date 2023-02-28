Tinubu wins Wike’s LGA with over 80,000 votes

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won Saturday’s presidential election in Governor, Nyesom Wike’s Obio Akpor Local Government Area with…

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won Saturday’s presidential election in Governor, Nyesom Wike’s Obio Akpor Local Government Area with 80,239 votes.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, scored 3,829 votes while Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 368 votes.

The result was announced shortly after suspended collation resumed in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor of Federal University Otuoke, Professor Teddy Charles Adias, had suspended collation of results over alleged threat to life.

Wike, who belongs to G5. a group pf PDP governors aggrieved with the leadership of the PDP, had pulled out from the campaign of Atiku, whom he lost the presidential ticket to and was overlooked as running mate.

Despite many fence-mending moves, Wike and Atiku remained on warring path till the elections.