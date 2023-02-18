Tinubu will win despite current challenges – Wife

Wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would win next Saturday’s…

Wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would win next Saturday’s polls despite the current challenge of naira scarcity in the land.

She spoke Friday in Abuja during a pre-election strategy meeting with zonal, states and local government women leaders of the APC.

She said, “They said we are buying people to come to rallies. God now said, ‘what I am going to do, I can shut the heavens; so, there is no money and you will see my glory’. Are we not seeing God’s glory?

“You all must be patient. Be patient and go and vote. When you vote, shine your eyes and monitor until they count your votes. My husband had not contested an election since 2003. This year, it will be 20 years, so he did not just wake up and say ‘it is my turn’.

“This is the time for women to take control again. Take control of our homes so that we can build our homes and nation.”