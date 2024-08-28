Tinubu will transmit whistleblowing policy to National Assembly soon –Edun

President Bola Tinubu will soon present the whistleblowing policy to the National Assembly for legislative action, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the…

President Bola Tinubu will soon present the whistleblowing policy to the National Assembly for legislative action, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has revealed.



Edun made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja during a meeting tagged “Implementing the whistle-blowing policy in Nigeria: Issues, challenges and the way forward.”

Edun explained that the Federal Government expected the support of Nigerians in making the policy work towards enhancing transparency and accountability.

“The policy does provide mechanisms for protection and it is our duty to uphold these provisions and support those who come forward in the interest of the public,” the minister said.

“Those who are public-spirited, brave, courageous, committed, and determined to do the right thing must, should, and will be protected.

“It’s a fact that a successful whistleblowing policy involves receiving verifiable reports, conducting thorough investigations to authenticate them, and taking appropriate action to enforce compliance with the law.”

Edun added that the policy would make public institutions remain accountable to Nigerians who have been empowered by the policy to remain as a watchdog.