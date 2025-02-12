Tinubu will seek re-election, North must wait till 2031 – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will seek re-election in 2027.

Ganduje, who hosted members of the Tinubu Northern Youth Forum at the APC National Secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja, said Tinubu would win a second term and govern Nigeria till 2031 when power would return to the North at the expiration of his tenure.

“When a leader from the northern part of this country was in office for eight years, we advocated that the next president in our party should come from the South,” Ganduje said.

SPONSOR AD

The former Kano State governor added, “We worked very hard with the cooperation of Nigerians. Our president has come from the South and is going, insha Allah, for a second term in 2027. And after that, power will return to the northern part of this country.

Ganduje said the party will support the forum in mobilising support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Also receiving another support group, the Tinubu Young Generation Forum, at the APC National Secretariat, yesterday, Ganduje said Tinubu’s reforms were necessary for the socio-economic development of the country.

“Our president is doing very well. He is a reformer, he is a visionary leader, he is focused and we are happy with his reforms because his reforms are absolutely necessary for the social and economic development of this country,” he said.

Defending the Tinubu administration, Ganduje said, “There is no doubt so many things went wrong over a long period of time and no doubt, it requires surgery before we can get it right.”

He said the National Working Committee (NWC) was working hard in the area of membership drive and ensuring that the APC-led government implements the party’s manifesto.

The support groups were at the APC headquarters to congratulate Ganduje on his appointment as the Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and to discuss plans for the 2027 general elections.