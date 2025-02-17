Tinubu will be re-elected in 2027 – Gov Sani

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be re-elected in the 2027 general election for another term of four years.

The governor also expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates at other levels would equally win the elections.

Sani spoke at the weekend while officially welcoming former Governor Ramalan Yero, Senator Shehu Sani, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, and Senator Danjuma Tela La’ah back to the APC ahead of 2027.

This is coming a week after a former governor of Kano State and National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, disclosed that Tinubu would contest re-election, and asked northerners warming up for the contest to shelve their ambition.

Governor Sani said, “In the 2027 elections, the electorate will vote for APC in all the elections, from top to bottom. At the top, our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be re-elected. At the state level, the party will be voted for in the gubernatorial, national, and state assembly elections, by the grace of God.”

On the status of the rejoiners, Sani said, “Someone who joins APC today and the one who has been a foundation member 10 years ago are of the same status. They will enjoy the same rights and privileges.”

He added that the APC’s doors remained open to welcoming more members ahead of the elections.

The governor said APC’s growing popularity and acceptance stem from its just leadership at both state and federal levels, adding that the party has come to stay in Kaduna State, the North, and Nigeria as a whole.

Governor Sani acknowledged that leaders are not infallible and urged the people to always point out their mistakes constructively so they can be corrected.

Others who rejoined the APC were former House of Representatives member, Muhammad Sani Sha’aban, a serving House of Representatives member, several state House of Assembly lawmakers from Southern Kaduna, and 50 others.

The majority of the defectors were from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), along with members of the Labour Party (LP) from Southern Kaduna.

A former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and APC chieftain, Samaila Yakawada, said there was “no vacancy in the Kaduna Government House in 2027,” and urged those warming up to contest against Governor Sani to shelve their ambition.