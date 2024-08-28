Tinubu, Wike commended for appointing FCT native PCC commissioner

The indigenous people of FCT under the auspices of the FCT Indigenes Retired Senior Paramilitary Union (FIRSPU) have commended President Bola Tinubu and the FCT…

The indigenous people of FCT under the auspices of the FCT Indigenes Retired Senior Paramilitary Union (FIRSPU) have commended President Bola Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on the recent appointment of an FCT native as the commissioner for the FCT in the Public Complaints Commission (PCC).

It would be recalled that the president earlier approved the appointment of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja, as the PCC commissioner for the FCT, a move which was kicked against by the natives and some residents of the FCT.

The natives made this known through one of their leaders, Elder Danjuma Tanko Dara, in a press briefing after a meeting.

They also commended the Senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, and the Member representing AMAC and Bwari in the House of Representatives, Obika Chinedu, for their concern for the residents of FCT.

The natives appealed to Tinubu to write his name in gold by ensuring that the judgement of the court that proclaimed the FCT as a state was obeyed and implemented.