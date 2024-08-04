Tinubu: We imported multibillion naira equipment to tackle hunger

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that he has ordered the importation of mechanized farming equipment as part of his administration’s effort to boost food…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that he has ordered the importation of mechanized farming equipment as part of his administration’s effort to boost food production and curb the prevailing hardship in the country.

Tinubu who made the disclosure in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday also said the move was part of government’s incentives to farmers to increase food production at affordable prices.

He said, “We are providing incentives to farmers to increase food production at affordable prices. I have directed that tariffs and other import duties should be removed on rice, wheat, maize, sorghum, drugs, and other pharmaceutical and medical supplies for the next 6 months, in the first instance, to help drive down the prices.

“I have been meeting with our Governors and key Ministers to accelerate food production. We have distributed fertilisers. Our target is to cultivate more than 10 million hectares of land to grow what we eat.

“The Federal Government will provide all necessary incentives for this initiative, whilst the states provide the land, which will put millions of our people to work and further increase food production.

“In the past few months, we have also ordered mechanized farming equipment such as tractors and planters, worth billions of Naira from the United States, Belarus, and Brazil. I can confirm to you that the equipment is on the way.”

Tinubu also stated that he has heard the voice of the protesters especially the youths “loud and clear. I understand the pain and frustration that drive these protests, and I want to assure you that our government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of our citizens.

“But we must not let violence and destruction tear our nation apart. We must work together to build a brighter future, where every Nigerian can live with dignity and prosperity.

” The task before us is a collective one, and I am leading the charge as your President. A lot of work has gone into stabilising our economy and I must stay focused on ensuring that the benefits reach every single Nigerian as promised.

“My administration is working very hard to improve and expand our national infrastructure and create more opportunities for our young people.”