Tinubu vows to stabilise ECOWAS, root out insecurity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restated his administration’s resolve to stabilise the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) towards contributing to peace in Africa.

The president, who stated this in his capacity as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, also said he is determined to root out all forms of security threats and violent crimes in Nigeria.

He stated this weekend during the closing ceremony of the African Military Games 2024 in Abuja.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that he intends to accomplish all these by strengthening ties across African countries to promote a profound sense of camaraderie among troops on the continent.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to declare the resolve and unflinching commitment of my administration to rid the nation of security threats and violent crimes. Moreover, as the ECOWAS Chairman, I want to emphasize my determination to stabilize the sub-region and indeed the entire African continent to ensure its prosperity.

“To accomplish this vision, I consider strengthening ties across African countries to foster a deep sense of camaraderie among our troops as a priority.”

The president observed that the 2nd edition of the Africa Military Games could not have come at a better time, two decades after the last edition was held, noting that it is “in the spirit of boosting this collaborative framework for combating the rising spate of insecurity across the continent.”

He expressed a firm belief that the military sports event would go a long way in awakening “the spirit of comradeship and friendship that is crucial to enhance cooperation among” militaries across the African continent.

Declaring the games closed, President Tinubu congratulated delegates from participating countries across Africa for their good conduct and display of the spirit of sportsmanship.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, while commending participants at the Games said it “was with immense pride and gratitude and on behalf of the Nigerian Armed Forces that we celebrate what has been truly inspiring and a unifying event.”