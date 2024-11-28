Tinubu vows to protect Gulf of Guinea

President Bola Tinubu said his administration will support initiatives to protect the Gulf of Guinea because it has become the main transit hub and facilitator for Africa’s economic growth.

Tinubu also said the region has vast oil and natural gas reserves supplying about 10 per cent of global energy demand, with significant quantities consumed in Europe, North America, and Asia.

The president stated this in Abuja on Wednesday when he spoke at the opening of the 8th Symposium of Heads of Navies and Coastguards in the Gulf of Guinea on the maritime environment.

The symposium was hosted by the Nigerian Navy in partnership with the European Union and the French Navy.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu, who was represented by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, explained that the regional and global collaboration was critical in unlocking the immense potential of the blue economy in the GoG region.

Lamenting the criminal activities confronting the region, Tinubu called for partnership among countries to ensure a secure and prosperous maritime future.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Navy towards ensuring a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Gulf of Guinea.

He said the GoG region had been discovered to hold enormous resources, particularly in the area of oil and gas.