Tinubu visits Ogun monarchs Thursday

President Bola Tinubu is billed to visit Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State on Thursday. Tinubu will be visiting Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland,…

President Bola Tinubu is billed to visit Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State on Thursday.

Tinubu will be visiting Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona in Ijebu-Ode and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in the state capital.

An aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Babatunde Olaotan, disclosed this in an invitation letter sent out to All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and supporters, on Wednesday.

However, Olaotan was silent on the reason for the President’s visit.

“You’re cordially invited by Governor Dapo Abiodun – CON to welcome His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – GCFR who will be paying us a visit tomorrow, 29th of June, 2023 in Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta.

“All our party leaders, elders and supporters in Ogun East Senatorial District should converge at Awujale’s place by 8:30am while our party leaders, elders, members and supporters in Ogun Central and Ogun West should gather at the Alake’s place by 10.30am,” it read.

Tinubu’s last visit to the state was on January 25, 2023, when his presidential campaign train stormed Abeokuta.

Tinubu at the rally alleged a plot by some forces to scuttle the general elections.

The former Lagos Governor said the fuel and naira crises which were being experienced during the period nationwide were part of the plot to sabotage the polls.

“This is a revolution. This election is a revolution. We shall take over from them. They don’t want election to take place, but we won’t accept. They want to hide under fuel scarcity to cause the crisis so that there won’t be an election.

“Whether there is fuel or not, we will vote. Without fuel, we shall vote. You know me very well, we are going to win, we are going to take over from them. We shall meet on election day. This election is a revolution, we are going to vote and we are going to win,’’ he said.

Tinubu is currently in Lagos to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...