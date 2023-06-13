Tinubu visited some senators, begged them to vote Akpabio – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has said that President Bola Ahmad Tinubu had visited some senators and convinced them to vote for...

Senator Ali Ndume says President Bola Ahmad Tinubu visited some senators and convinced them to vote for Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President.

Ndume, one of the senators who nominated Akpabio, stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s politics Today.

Ndume noted that Akpabio, who was elected Senate President of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, has what it takes to lead the senate.

He said, “The party and ththPresident had a preferred candidate. This President because he is an experienced politician played a lot of politics in it. He deployed his foot soldiers to complement our effort. And that made a difference. The vice president was on it.

“He himself had called some people. The president sneaked out and visited some people and begged them to vote for Akpabio. He has his reasons. His reasons are convincing. From the beginning he (Tinubu) said that let somebody from the South South be the Senate President because they have not had it since 1999.”

