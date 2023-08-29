Tinubu urged to pick ex-APC presidential aspirant as youth minister

The Movement for New Nigeria (MNN), a civic group, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint a former presidential aspirant in the 2019 general…

The Movement for New Nigeria (MNN), a civic group, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint a former presidential aspirant in the 2019 general elections under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abubakar Alkali, as minister for youth affairs.

In a statement jointly signed by its national coordinator, Dr Steve Arowolo, and the national secretary, Isiyaku Abdullahi Dankwalba, the group said Dr Alkali has the experience, capacity, and exposure to fix the myriad of challenges facing Nigerian youths in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

They said Alkali, from Sokoto State, worked relentlessly for the party in the 2023 general election, leading to the emergence of the Tinubu administration.

The MNN executives described Alkali as pan-Nigeria, Tinubu adherent, and a thorough APC man who formed the APC chapter in Scotland U.K. in 2014 and served as its pioneer chairman. Dr Alkali was also the chairman of the amalgamated APC support groups in Scotland, the UK, and played a major role in the efforts to get the APC well-rooted in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“We believe Alkali will work with the ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and other relevant stakeholders in boosting job creation for the youths, particularly in the non-oil sector of the economy,” the group said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...