Tinubu unveils environmental health policies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has unveiled four environmental health polices aimed at accelerating the nation’s environmental health agenda towards a healthier and sustainable ecosystem for Nigerians.

Speaking at the 2025 Environmental Health Excellency Awards Ceremony at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja organised by the Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHCON), the president said the ceremony is not just a recognition of individual excellence but a testament to “our collective resolve to forge a Nigeria where clean air, safe water, and sustainable practices are the birthright of every citizen.”

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, President Tinubu promised to redouble his commitment to safeguarding the environment and championing policies that prioritize the people and the planet.

SPONSOR AD

He noted that the tasks ahead demanded boldness and transformative initiatives and listed the policies as “The National Environmental Health Regulation 2024: A comprehensive framework to address pollution, waste management, and sanitation inequities.

“The Greenhouse Gas Emission Register: A data-driven tool to track and reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint.

“The Carbon Analysis Framework: A roadmap for industries to transition toward renewable energy and sustainable practices.

“ The Carbon Print Certificate: A national standard recognizing eco-conscious businesses and communities.”

He, however, said “These policies will only thrive with your partnership. The government cannot act alone. From the farmer adopting climate-smart techniques to the corporation investing in green technology, every Nigerian has a role to play.”

The Environmental Health Council of Nigeria conferred on President Tinubu with the council’s awards of the highest promoter of environmental health in Nigeria.

EHCON is the body responsible for the regulation of environmental health in Nigeria.

Giving insights, the Regiistrar/CEO of the Council, Dr. Yakubu Baba Mohammed stated that the awards recognised the contributions of both public and private sector operators and other stakeholders to the delivery of Environmental Health practice and services in Nigeria.

“We are first and foremost recognising the contribution of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the selection was based on a scientific criterion, as well as incorporated entities that have contributed towards the development of the profession.”

He added the council honoured the ministers of Agriculture, Environment, Health, and FCT as well as three International Oil Companies (IOCs) namely ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron.

Addressing journalists after the ceremony, Dr. Sadiq Sani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Netzence Sustainability Limited, one of the awardees said his organisation has built the first one-of-a-kind technology across the world that tracks and monitors carbon emission in real time.

By Baba Martins, Chidinma Okeke & Philip Shimnom Clement