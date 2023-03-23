Tinubu travelled abroad to rest, perform lesser hajj – Spokesman

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest preparatory for going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and plan his transition programme…

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest preparatory for going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration.

The spokesman of the former Lagos State governor, Tunde Rahman, urged the media to stop publishing unsubstantiated claims about his principal.

There were media reports that Tinubu travelled abroad for a medical check-up.

However, Rahman in a statement on Wednesday said Tinubu decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season.

“After a very exhaustive campaign and election season, President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration.

“The president-elect left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja for Europe on Tuesday night.

“The president-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday,” he said.