Tinubu to transform Abuja satellite towns to cities – Wike

President Bola Tinubu is on a mission to transform satellite towns in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to cities, says FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Wike, who stated this during the inauguration of the construction of Kabusa to Takushara road in Abuja on Tuesday, added that Tinubu administration had taken governance to the grassroots in Abuja.

He said that the administration was committed to bringing development and governance to rural communities across the FCT.

He said, “One of the promises Tinubu made is that look, all people in satellite towns, do not think that the government is about cities, we will also turn satellite towns to cities. (NAN).

“One of the things to do, is to construct roads for you, and I can assure you, it is not about flagging up road projects, in the next six to seven months, I want to assure you we are going to commission this project.

“For the first time roads were being constructed in rural areas and are being fitted with streetlights.’’ (NAN)