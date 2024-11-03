✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu to swear in new Ministers Monday

President Bola Tinubu will, on Monday, swear in the newly nominated Ministers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bayo Onauga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, disclosed this in a post on his X handle.

On October 23, President Tinubu sacked five of his ministers and appointed seven new ones.

On October 30, the Senate confirmed the new Ministers namely, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi – Minister of Labour & Employment; Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu – Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

Others are Dr Jumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment), Idi Mukhtar Maiha – Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata – Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad – Minister of State Education.

