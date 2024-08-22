Tinubu to swear in Kekere-Ekun as CJN Friday

Baring any last minute change, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will, on Friday, August 23, 2024, swear in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the new Chief Justice…

The development followed the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola from service.

President Tinubu has also congratulated Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, after a successful public service career.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity in a statement, on Thursday, said Justice Ariwoola had served as Justice of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, Enugu, and Lagos divisions before his elevation to the Supreme Court in 2011.

He was sworn in as Chief Justice of Nigeria in 2022 and had also served the nation in diverse capacities as a judicial officer.

“President Tinubu commends the eminent jurist for his services to the nation, noting his impactful leadership of the judiciary and his efforts in enriching Nigerian jurisprudence, as well as in strengthening the fibre of the law.”

“The President thanks Justice Ariwoola and wishes him the very best for the future.”