Tinubu to Sultan: Buhari wants me to win, will you decline his request?

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, told the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, that it is the wish of President Muhammadu Buhari for him to win the coming election.

He said this during a courtesy visit to the Palace of Sultan before leaving for the Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto, venue of his party’s Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign rally.

Tinubu told the leader of the Sokoto Caliphate that: “We have come here to ask for your support and blessings; we want to win the coming elections.

“I have come to be presented to you as Candidate. The President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari is here in person to do that. I want to win the election. Is there a way you will decline the request of the President?”

While speaking, Buhari said, “My wish is for your support and blessings; we want to win.”

The President, who narrated the qualities of the candidates, including their common belief and commitment to the unity and progress of every section of the country, said he had associated with Tinubu for more than 20 years and did not have any reservations in supporting him as the candidate of the APC.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, said Tinubu’s greatest strength was in his effective governance of Lagos, the country’s former Capital, a business hub and home to diverse individuals from all over Nigeria for two terms; his commitment to democracy; as well as his role at the center as a Senator.

He said his message to Nigerians is that they should trust Tinubu with power to succeed him because the APC candidate, supported by Kashim Shettima, the running mate will build on the successes of his administration.

In his response, His Eminence, Sultan Abubakar III, declared that being an apolitical father of all and custodian of culture, he would continue to receive everyone that sought the blessing of the throne, telling Buhari that many had come before him for the same purpose while many more would still come.

“We will continue to pray for our nation. We cannot be tired of praying and will continue to advocate for peaceful and free elections in our fatherland,” the Sultan further said.

He assured President Buhari that the Caliphate was behind him as he sought to ensure free and fair elections, adding that the President’s commitment to be present at the next signing of the Peace Accord by the political parties underscored his administration’s desire to bequeath to the nation a credible electoral process.

Speaking before an unprecedented crowd at the venue of the party’s Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign rally, President Buhari said that as the party’s Presidential candidate who had been nominated by the party in a free, fair and democratic primary, it was incumbent on all members to work towards the success of the party in the forthcoming elections across the state and at all levels.

He said Tinubu and Shettima were men who understand the problems of Nigeria, having been in politics as two-time Governors in their respective states and would proffer solutions to the challenges facing Nigeria.

Also present at the rally were the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, former Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the party leader who got a great deal of attention at the rally, as well as other party stalwarts.