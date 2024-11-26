✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Business | Top Story

Tinubu to present 2025 budget to N/Assembly tomorrow

Northern Senators Break Silence on relocation of FAAN, CBN offices to Lagos
President Bola Tinubu
    By Baba Martins 

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday present the 2025 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly.

This was made known by the Secretary, of Research and Information at the National Assembly, Dr Ali Barde Umoru, in the National Assembly on Monday.

He stated this while confirming the budget presentation to journalists and requesting a list of those to be allowed into the chamber.

Ahead of the budget presentation, Tinubu had three weeks ago, forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly, the 20224 – 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper where the sum of N26.1tn was proposed as the total expenditure profile for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Senate through its committee on Finance after two weeks of interactive sessions with heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies on revenue and expenditure projections made for them, approved the MTEF.

 

