Tinubu to Nigerians: Keep faith in my reforms, your sacrifices won’t be in vain

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that their sacrifices won’t be in vain, saying the gains of his economic reforms will begin to manifest soon.

Tinubu said this on Wednesday while delivering his speech at the presentation of the N47.9 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly.

The President who acknowledged that the past 18 months of his administration’s reforms had been challenging, urged Nigerians to be patient.

SPONSOR AD

He said “The journey of economic renewal and institutional development, which we began 18 months ago as a nation, is very much underway.

“It is not a journey of our choosing but one we had to embark on for Nigeria to have a real chance at greatness. I thank every Nigerian for embarking on this journey of REFORMS and TRANSFORMATION with us.

“The road of reforms is now clearly upon us, and as the President of this blessed nation, I know this less-travelled road has not been easy; that there have been difficulties and sacrifices. They will not be in vain. And we must keep faith with the process to arrive at our collectively desired destination.

“We must build on the progress we have made in the past 18 months in restructuring our economy and ensuring it is strong enough to withstand the headwinds of any future shocks of the global downturn.”

He said the 2025 budget seeks to bring restoration by consolidating on the key policies instituted by his government to restructure the economy, boost human capital development, increase the volume of trade and investments, bolster oil and gas production, “get the manufacturing sector humming again and ultimately increase the competitiveness of our economy.”