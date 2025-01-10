Tinubu to military: Take fight to terrorists

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the military to proactively take the war to the camps of bandits and terrorists.

The president made the call following the loss of six soldiers during a dawn terrorist attack on January 4, 2025, on an army base in Sabon Gida, Damboa, Borno State.

He particularly emphasised the Northwest, where the criminals have continued to threaten the lives and homes of innocent villagers.

President Tinubu, in a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, called for a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and ensure that it served as a valuable lesson to prevent reoccurrence.

The president commended the armed forces for their swift and decisive response, particularly the air component, in launching effective retaliatory strikes, stressing that the targeted air raids resulted in the significant neutralisation of numerous terrorists and the destruction of their assets as they attempted to flee.

He expressed his sympathy to the military authorities and extended condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers whose sacrifice in defending the nation, he added, will forever be honoured and remembered.

He said, “This resolute action by the army demonstrates the capability and readiness of our military to confront and defeat threats to our nation’s security. Their actions testify to our resolve to eradicate terrorism and banditry, paving the way for a future where peace and security prevail for all Nigerians.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude and sympathy to our military and security forces on behalf of a grateful nation.

“Your sacrifices and dedication do not go unnoticed, and we stand firmly behind you in this ongoing fight to eliminate these threats.”

President Tinubu appealed to Nigerians and the media to support the military’s efforts to restore peace and security in our beloved nation.