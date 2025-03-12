Tinubu to Fubara, PANDEF: Implement S/Court verdict

Gov vows compliance as supporters warn against impeachment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) to work toward the peaceful implementation of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the protracted political crisis in the state.

The apex court recently reinstated the Martin Amaewhule-led leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly, dismissing Governor Fubara’s appeal challenging the legitimacy of 27 assembly members. Following the judgment, the Assembly, loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to submit the 2025 appropriation bill and shunned the governor’s invitation to a parley. The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has also threatened impeachment, further escalating political tensions.

During a meeting with PANDEF leaders on Tuesday, President Tinubu expressed disappointment that the crisis had persisted despite his intervention last year.

“I have been on it for quite some time. I foresaw this crisis festering for too long. We reached a written agreement with both parties signing it, but some leaders thought the governor of Rivers State was wrong to have signed it. But where did we find ourselves today?” he asked.

Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law, stating, “This is a nation of rule of law. I would not be here as president of Nigeria if there was no rule of law. I have total confidence in our judiciary.”

He added, “Human beings can have expectations, but once the Supreme Court has spoken, that is it. Please go back home and help in implementing those recommendations within the shortest possible time. I put the ball back in your court. Help him. Both privately and publicly, I have counseled the governor. Only yesterday (Monday), I told him again to pursue the path of peace.”

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has pledged to fully implement the Supreme Court’s judgment, even as his supporters warned against any attempt to impeach him.

Speaking during the inauguration of the newly completed Judges’ Quarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Fubara stressed that the interests of Rivers State must always take precedence over personal ambitions.

“It has not been an easy 16 months, but what is important is the interest of our state, which must be above personal interests,” Fubara said. “The Supreme Court has given its judgment, and my administration will implement it to the fullest. This is not about me; it is about the good of Rivers State.”

However, the Supreme Council for Sim Worldwide, a pro-Fubara group, has issued a stern warning against impeachment moves.

The group’s reaction followed a call by Rivers State APC Chairman Chief Tony Okocha for the governor to resign or face impeachment, citing alleged impeachable offenses.

Esezi Obilor Rukani, the group’s leader, warned that any attempt to remove the governor would provoke widespread unrest.