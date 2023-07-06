Tinubu To Declare Open Ondo Investment Summit, Akeredolu Woos Foreign Investors

President Bola Tinubu will next week declare open the 2nd edition of the State Investment Summit tagged “Develop Ondo 2.0.” Engr Razaq Obe, Commissioner for…

President Bola Tinubu will next week declare open the 2nd edition of the State Investment Summit tagged “Develop Ondo 2.0.”

Engr Razaq Obe, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in the State, stated this on Thursday, explaining that President Tinubu will be joined by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and potential investors.

Obe, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Committee, said the 3-day (24th-26th, July 2023) summit will attract both the private and public investors who are expected to unlock the vast potential and harness the state resources.

According to him, the state offers a diverse range of sectors where both local and foreign investors can harness the untapped potential and contribute to the growth of the state economy.

“Apart from the visit of the President (Tinubu) who would be declaring this summit open, this summit also marks a turning point for Ondo state, as we present an array of investment opportunities across various sectors. From agriculture to manufacturing, tourism to technology, renewable energy to infrastructural development.

“Ondo State, with its rich cultural heritage, natural resources, and strategic location, holds a special place in Nigeria’s economic landscape and the state’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive has been remarkable,” he said.

He added that the state is blessed with abundant natural resources with its vast arable land for agriculture, solid minerals and significant coastline for maritime activities and tourism which would attract the would-be investors at the end of the summit.

“We encourage potential investors to explore these sectors which hold immense opportunities for sustainable development, employment generation, and wealth creation.

“To support these investment efforts, the Arakunrin Akeredolu’s government of Ondo state is committed to providing an enabling business environment.

“We have implemented policies and reforms including the REDEEMED Agenda that promote the case of doing business, protect investors’ rights, and ensure transparency. Our goal is to establish a seamless process for business registration, licensing, and approvals, reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks and encouraging investment inflows,” he further stated.

