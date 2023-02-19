Tinubu to Borno voters: I’ll end your hopelessness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag-bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured people in Borno State that his government would end their hopelessness, deprivation and…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag-bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured people in Borno State that his government would end their hopelessness, deprivation and bring happiness to them if voted in the coming election.

Tinubu, who spoke on Saturday at the APC presidential rally at El-Kanemi Warriors Stadium, Maiduguri, said he would run a government of hard work, honesty and accountability.

He said the people of Borno have suffered deprivation and hopelessness but, if elected as president, everything will be over.

“You’ve suffered deprivation and hopelessness, some people created all these but we will take care of all of you. Your smile is back and your happiness is here.

“I want to assure you that the government that is coming, is a government of the people by the people and for the people,” he said.

He expressed joy for the turnout of the people of the state, and promised to provide jobs and education to youth in the state.

“Education is the greatest weapon, which your children would inherit and benefit from us for a better future,” he said.

APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, expressed optimism that the party will win, saying, “Apart from the will of God, nothing will deprive us of victory in the election.”

“In fact, with the votes from Jigawa, Borno, Kano, Katsina, we will defeat them next Saturday. Since we began this rally every state indicates success,” he said.

The vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, said they will provide jobs for youths.

Governor Babagana Zulum expressed confidence that Tinubu would uphold the trust the people of Borno would repose in him by electing him president next Saturday.

Governors that attended the campaign include Mai Mala Buni of Yobe; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano; Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe; Engr Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, and Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa.