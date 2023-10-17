Tinubu to attend Unilorin convocation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been scheduled to commission some projects recently completed in the University of Ilorin. The president’s visitation is part of activities…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been scheduled to commission some projects recently completed in the University of Ilorin.

The president’s visitation is part of activities to mark the combined 37th and 38th convocation ceremonies of the University of Ilorin.

This is the first time in decades that the university would be graduating two sets of students simultaneously.

Both the graduates of the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions will be receiving their first degrees, postgraduate degrees, and diplomas during the three-day-long ceremony between Friday, October 20, and Monday, October 23, 2023.

The ceremonial preliminaries, which kicked off last Friday with a special Jumaat service at the University Central Mosque, also included an interdenominational service on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at the Chapel of the Light, University of Ilorin.

A copy of the programme schedule, signed by the University Registrar, Mr Mansur Adeleke Alfanla, and made available to journalists on Sunday by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, showed that the main event will formally start this Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), will address a World Press Conference at the university auditorium, where he will spotlight the convocation events and highlight some of his achievements in the past year in the saddle.

The performing troupe of the institution’s Department of the Performing Arts will present the Convocation Drama entitled “Jeong Do-Jeon (The Clash of Power)”, a Korean drama written by Jung Hyun-MIN.

A major highlight of the Convocation ceremonies is the Convocation Lecture to be delivered by Nigeria-born USA-based renowned Professor of History, Toyin Falola.

The distinguished historian, who lectures at the Department of History, University of Texas, Austin, United States of America, will be speaking on “Modernity, Modernisation, and Values”.

This will be followed immediately by the graduation of the 2020–2021 graduates of 4-year and 5-year academic programmes.

