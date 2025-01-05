Tinubu to attend inauguration of Ghana’s President-elect Mahama

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday depart Lagos for Accra, Ghana, to attend the inauguration of President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, on Tuesday.

Mahama, served as the 12th president of Ghana between 2011 and 2017. He was reelected in December 2024 and will succeed President Nana Akuffo-Addo.

President Tinubu’s trip to Accra is at the invitation of the president-elect, who had visited the Nigerian leader earlier in December.

Mahama and President Tinubu have a longstanding personal relationship, just like Nigeria and Ghana maintain a longstanding bilateral relationship.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said President Tinubu, as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, would join other African leaders at the ceremony.

The President is expected to be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and other senior government officials.