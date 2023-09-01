Tinubu to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will attend G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on September 9 to 10 to mainly attract foreign direct investment into the…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will attend G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on September 9 to 10 to mainly attract foreign direct investment into the country and mobilse private capital from around the world toward the development of Nigeria’s public infrastructure.

His spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said this on Friday while briefing State House reporters on the president’s preparations ahead of the Summit.

He said the president will provide a set of remarks to the entire Summit involving all heads of state present and many other industry and business leaders from around the world.

Presidential spokesman said the president will particularly meet his counterpart from Brazil, President da Silva, German Chancellor, Olaf Schultz, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, and a few other heads of state on the sidelines of the G20.

He said: “To this end, His Excellency Mr. President, will be meeting with a cross section of heads of state as well as industrial leaders, Titans, chief executive officers of some of the world’s most valuable companies, particularly those of Indian origin. So, His Excellency, President Tinubu, will be hosting a CEO roundtable, which will be made up of more than 20 chief executive officers of major industries across multiple sectors of the Indian economy to ensure that we leverage on their interest in investing in the country, in such a way that suits the industrialization initiative of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

“In addition to that CEO roundtable, there will be at least five meetings with the CEOs of five major industries in India, including Jindal Steel and Power Company, amongst a few others that would have a very important impact on our ability to develop the steel sector in our country.

“Of course, as is the custom, the President will also be meeting with the Nigerian community in India.”

According to him, “We are focused on engagements that will be dealing with critical sectors of the national economy, involving steel development, involving electricity generation, transmission and distribution, involving shipyard building capacity, and involving several other industries, which we know to be labour intensive, to ensure that we can create as many jobs for our teeming youth population as possible.”

He added: “The G20 is a major event for our country at this time and we are going to ensure, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, that we take maximum advantage of the opportunities presented to bring value to the country, to create jobs for our people and ultimately, to generate and expand existing revenues in the country to ensure the government can effectively fund and sponsor its programmes and policies across sectors, so there’s a lot to cover.

“Of course, when we arrive in India next week, there will be live updates from India, which I will be providing day after day to ensure that Nigerians have full access into what our President is doing on their behalf.”

