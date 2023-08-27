Tinubu tasked on IDPs’ return, rehabilitation

Some International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) operating in Nigeria have urged the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to prioritise the return and rehabilitation of Internally…

Some International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) operating in Nigeria have urged the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to prioritise the return and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to normalcy in their ancestral homes.

They made the call at a roundtable on pivotal role of partnerships in driving sustainable change for communities affected by crises across the country, in humanitarian, development and peacebuilding sectors, in Abuja, on Saturday.

The Nigeria INGO Forum (NIF) consists of Mercy Corps Nigeria, Plan International Nigeria, Catholic Relief Service, and Intersos Nigeria, among others.

The Deputy Chief of Mercy Corps, Suleiman Sani, said that substantial efforts have been directed towards assisting IDPs in their recovery process and in helping them to regain their normal lives.

“Relying solely on relief assistance can inadvertently foster a dependency challenge. Some displaced individuals may develop an unhealthy reliance on relief aid, even when they possess the means to sustain themselves,” Sani said.

Addressing the methodology of distributing relief materials to IDPs, the Country Director, Plan International Nigeria, Charles Usie, said that their distribution process is not ad hoc, as it is meticulously planned and executed.

“We follow a structured approach, distributing food consistently to specific communities over extended periods, guided by a well-defined matrix. Not everyone receives relief aid; rather, it’s directed towards those at the highest risk of malnutrition and starvation. Our goal is to save lives from hunger.

“Years ago, we experienced a tragic loss of nearly 400 children due to hunger-related issues. However, we’ve since made significant strides in addressing this. Our focus remains on saving lives first,” Usie said.

Also, Ms Camila Corradin, Director of the INGO forum, noted the increased collaboration between NGOs and the government in addressing IDP challenges across various regions in the country.

