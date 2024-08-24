Tinubu swears in Kekere-Ekun, urges her to defend judiciary’s independence

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday swore in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) with a charge to always strive to…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday swore in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) with a charge to always strive to defend the independence of the judiciary.

The president who described Kekere-Ekun as a “beacon of hope for young women that are aspiring to break the glass ceiling and make meaning impact on our society”, noted that the Supreme Court was key to the evolution of the country’s constitutional democracy.

Tinubu said this shortly after performing the swearing-in ceremony of Kekere-Ekun as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria pending her confirmation by the Senate.

The president said, “I encourage you to defend the judiciary’s independence always; promote course of justice, strengthen mechanism for integrity, discipline and transparency in the judicial sector and pursue other reforms or initiatives to sustain public confidence in the judiciary.

“We expect the apex court to continue to play a critical role in the evolution of our constitutional democracy and shape up policies that impact all segments of the Nigerian society.

“I want to assure you that my administration will continue to provide appropriate support to improve the welfare and capacity of the judiciary.”

Tinubu, who promised that the judiciary under this administration will continue to receive prompt and adequate attention in recognising its status as a driver of social order, rule of law, peace, security and economic development, added that the position of the CJN comes with enormous responsibilities as the head of all judicial institutions in the country.

“It is a position of considerable influence that demands the temperance and sobriety; the occupant must ensure the highest level of integrity in the discharge of duties.

“This is more so because of the finality of the Supreme Court judgement. I therefore urge your lordship to be faithful and loyal to the constitution when discharging your duty as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

Addressing State House reporters after her swearing-in, Justice Kekere-Ekun promised to make Nigerians proud of the judiciary, saying, “We will take the judiciary to higher heights; the reputation that it has, we will improve it; we will make sure that people have more confidence in the judiciary.

“I believe that it’s not a one-man job; we all have to be on board, and because we all see where the areas are that need improvement; I believe that there will be cooperation, because we all want to see a better judiciary.”

Justice Kekere-Ekun is as the 23rd CJN and the second female to occupy the position.