Tinubu signs N/Central Devt Commission bill

President Bola Tinubu has assented to the bill establishing the North-Central Development Commission.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio disclosed this during Tuesday’s plenary session.

However, Akpabio did not specify the exact date of the president’s assent.

Akpabio congratulated the people of the North-Central region, stating, “Mr. President has assented to the North-Central Development Commission establishment bill 2024, in order to bring development to the grassroots.

“We congratulate the good people of the North-Central region of Nigeria and wish them continued development and peace as we advance in nation-building.”

Meanwhile, Senator Saliu Mustapha, representing Kwara Central, said the move allows the north-central to join other geopolitical zones in having a dedicated regional development commission to tackle infrastructure gaps and promote sustainable growth.

Mustapha, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, commended Tinubu’s commitment to equitable national development, highlighting the president’s role in ensuring all zones receive targeted support.

He also thanked North-Central governors, particularly Kwara State’s Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for their political backing in passing the bill, and acknowledged the efforts of Senate President Godswill Akpabio in turning the vision of the commission into reality.

“The establishment of the North Central Development Commission marks a significant milestone for our region. It will act as a catalyst for addressing the unique challenges we face, particularly in infrastructure, security, and economic growth. I am confident that this commission will bring long-lasting benefits to our people,” Mustapha stated.