Tinubu shifts return trip to Nigeria, heads for London

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja Saturday, has proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit.

Dele Alake, his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, announced this in a statement issued on Saturday.

He said the President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Alake said President Bola Tinubu had on Friday concluded his official trip to Paris, France, during which he had an outstanding participation in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The presidential spokesman said aside his participation at the event where he represented Nigeria well, President Tinubu also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

He added that the summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.

