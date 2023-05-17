Tinubu, Shettima will tackle Nigeria’s challenges headlong — Prof Yerima

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima have requisite competence and experience to tackle the myriad challenges facing the country headlong. A university…

A university lecturer and former federal lawmaker, Professor Haruna Yerima, revealed this in an interview with journalists at the weekend in Abuja.

He said Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Shettima are coming to the presidency with an astounding resume to tackle the challenges facing the country without any hesitation.

Professor Yerima, who teaches public policy and administration at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, represented Biu, Shani, Kwaya and Bayo federal constituency in Borno State at the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007.

The don said Tinubu “personifies good governance, and service delivery to the electorate.”

He said Tinubu will initiate many reforms to ensure effective governance and administration.