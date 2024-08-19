Tinubu, Shettima to host 3000 for progressive young leaders’ summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima will host young Nigerians for the Progressive Young Leaders’ Summit (PYLS) 2024. Tinubu is expected to…

Tinubu is expected to deliver a keynote address at the programme holding at Presidential Villa in Abuja from September 3rd to 5th, 2024.

The programme is being organised by the Office of the APC National Youth Leader, Hon. Dayo Israel, to bridge the gap between youth and government, foster intergenerational dialogue, and provide a platform for young Nigerians to actively engage with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu.

Israel who spoke with our correspondent at the weekend stated that this year’s Summit has as its theme, “Shaping the Future We Want: from Restiveness to Inclusion, Action and Development.”

According to him, it is dedicated to channelling the energy and aspirations of young Nigerians towards building a future that embodies their collective dreams.

Hosted by the All Progressives Congress, the summit will convene a distinguished gathering of Nigerian public and private sector leaders, Nigerian government officials, policymakers, and dynamic young executives.

The summit will feature a series of ministerial town hall sessions where participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with government leaders on critical issues such as education, technology, economic development, and institutional reforms, with a focus on integrating actionable solutions into the administration’s policy frameworks.