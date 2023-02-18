Tinubu, Shettima, 6 govs campaign in Borno

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima are in Borno for the Northeast…

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima are in Borno for the Northeast presidential campaign rally.

The state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, alongside his Yobe and Gombe states counterparts, and top officials of Borno state government received the APC presidential candidate on Saturday.

It was learnt that Tinubu along other APC leaders held meetings with key stakeholders at multi-purpose hall of Government House, Maiduguri, ahead of the campaign rally.

The campaign trail would go to the palace of Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai, before moving to El-kanemi warriors stadium where the campaign rally would hold.

Governors participating in the rally include Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, and Engr Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

A mammoth crowd was seen along the way to Shehu’s palace waving and chanting the song of popular Hausa singer, Rarara.