Tinubu seeks review of FCT 2024 budget

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Senate, asking the lawmakers to review the 2024 budget of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Reading the President’s letter on Thursday during plenary, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session said some critical projects were omitted in the first budget passed.

The letter reads in part, “Capital projects are vital components of the budget. The 2024 appropriation act of the FCT passed on March 24, is to be reviewed to accommodate these projects. The statutory of the FCTA should be considered and passed.”

Recall that the Senate in March 2024, passed a total of N1.1 trillion FCT Appropriation Bill.

A breakdown of the N1.1tn budget indicated that N280 billion was earmarked for overhead, N726 billion for capital projects, and N140 billion for personnel, bringing the total budget to N1.147trilliion.

In a related development, President Tinubu has asked the Senate to consider enacting a bill seeking to prohibit Nigerian athletes from consuming substances that would enhance their performances during or after sporting competitions.

The President’s request was contained in a letter read by Jibrin during plenary, on Thursday.

The bill titled ‘National Anti-Doping Bill 2024’ seeks to regulate substances that can be consumed by athletes during sporting events.