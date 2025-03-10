Tinubu seeks cost reduction as NPC proposes N942bn for census

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejected the proposed N942bn budget for the upcoming national housing and population census by the National Population Commission (NPC).

It would be recalled that the NPC had last Monday visited the president to present its preparedness for the belated census.

According to a report by The Punch, President Tinubu stressed the need to cut costs and suggested deploying National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to reduce personnel expenses.

He announced plans to set up a committee to review the budget and align it with the country’s financial situation.

The Punch report said a source revealed that while the president supports the census, he believed the budget is excessive. “He wants the census to happen, but at a lower cost,” the official stated.

“Tinubu emphasised the importance of an accurate population count for national planning, including employment, agriculture, and economic policies. He also stressed the need for biometric data capturing and a well-structured financial strategy before seeking external funding.”

Nigeria’s last census was conducted in 2006, with multiple attempts at a new one failing due to funding shortages and logistical challenges. The 2023 census, planned under former President Muhammadu Buhari, was postponed due to budget constraints and political transitions.