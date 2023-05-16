Tinubu, Sanusi, Wike to Unveil Book on El-Rufai

Prominent figures such as President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 14th Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II, and Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote,…

Prominent figures such as President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 14th Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II, and Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, will unveil a book on the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday.

Other governors expected to attend the book launch include Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Nyensom Wike of Rivers, and Simon Lalong of Plateau states.

The book, titled “PUTTING THE PEOPLE FIRST: The El-Rufai Years,” is a collection of articles spanning over 400 pages, chronicling the eight years of El-Rufai’s administration as Governor of Kaduna State.

It is authored by Emmanuel Ado, a veteran journalist.

Tony Maude, the Co-Chairman of the Public Presentation Organizing Committee, addressed the press regarding the book presentation event.

Maude stated that the book is seen as an “immense contribution to governance and political leadership in Nigeria,” documenting political stewardship and the governance narrative that has been lacking.

*It is considered a valuable resource for politicians, administrators, political scientists, researchers, students, and the general public,” he said

Maude further highlighted Emmanuel Ado’s extensive experience as a senior journalist and media consultant who has resided in Kaduna for over 50 years.

He said although not a political appointee of the El-Rufai government, Ado’s keen observation and commentary on governance positioned him to authoritatively comment on El-Rufai’s administration in the State.

The event will be graced by President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Special Guest of Honour, Senator Uba Sani as Chief Presenter, Sanusi as Chairman, and the Emir of Zazzau, HRH Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, as the Royal Father of the Day.