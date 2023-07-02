Tinubu returns to Abuja after 13 days

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday returned to Abuja from Lagos, 13 days after he left to attend the Summit on New Global Financing Pact…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday returned to Abuja from Lagos, 13 days after he left to attend the Summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris, the capital of France.

The president had returned to Lagos, on Tuesday, June 27, to observe the Eid-el-Kabir festival in his home at Ikoyi.

While away from Abuja, President Tinubu had participated in the New Global Financing Pact signing in Paris. He also held various other diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of the main event.

While in Paris, the President met with the French President, Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée; the Swiss President, Alain Berset, at Palais Brongniart; President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon; Director General of World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; and President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.

He also met the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim), Prof. Benedict Oramah; and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud–Basso.

He left Paris for London, the United Kingdom (UK), on Saturday, June 24, on a private visit. He met with former President Muhammadu Buhari while in London.

While in Lagos, apart, from joining other Nigerians to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival, he also received the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

President Tinubu at the weekend also visited the Oba of Lagos, Alayeluwa Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu at his Palace.

He landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 2:30pm.

