Tinubu replaces Ondo, C/River representative nominees in NDDC board

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Ondo State Representative nominee, Victor Akinjo, with a new nominee, Otito Atikase.

The president has equally approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Cross River State representative nominee, Asi Oku Okang, with a new one; Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke.

His spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the decision in a statement yesterday titled: “President Tinubu Amends Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board and Management Nomination List.”

He also said the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, was reappointed for a second term and would remain in acting capacity pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.

The president had on Tuesday, August 29, approved the appointment of a new Board and management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission which took immediate effect.

His spokesman had said the president expected that the new board and management team would ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.

