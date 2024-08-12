✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu renews Adaji’s appointment as National Boundary Commission’s DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Mr Adamu Adaji as the Director-General (DG) of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) for a second and…

Mr Adamu Adaji, the Director-General (DG) of the National Boundary Commission (NBC)

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Mr Adamu Adaji as the Director-General (DG) of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) for a second and final term of four years.

Mrs Efe Ovuakporie, Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said that the appointment was effective from Aug. 7, 2024.

Ovuakporie said that the reappointment was communicated in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume.

She quoted Akume as saying that the reappointment was in accordance with the provisions of Section 16 (1) and (3)(a) of the National Boundary Commission (Establishment) Act, 2006.

She said that Adaji has an impressive track record of exceptional performance, leading to the significant transformation of the NBC and advancing boundary management in Nigeria.

“His reappointment is expected to further expand the commission’s scope of operations and establish a peaceful boundary regime in Nigeria’s 86 interstate boundary communities and international boundaries,” she added.

Further details indicated that Adaji holds a Master of Science degree in Land Surveying from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Maiduguri.

“He joined the NBC in 1992 as an Assistant Chief Surveyor, having previously worked as a Lecturer at ABU Zaria.

“Through hard work, he rose to the position of Director at the NBC and was appointed substantive DG on Aug. 8, 2020,” Ovuakporie said. (NAN)

