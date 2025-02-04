Tinubu rejects bill to establish university of education in Adamawa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declined assent to a bill for the establishment of Federal University of Education, Numan, Adamawa State.

He conveyed the decision in a letter addressed to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen, read by his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary on Tuesday.

President Tinubu, while explaining his reasons for declining assent to the bill, stated, among others, that, Section 22 of the bill accords the authority on the disposal of land to the governor and not the President as it ought to be by law in respect of land belonging to a Federal Government entity in the case of universities.

Kalu added that President Tinubu also said in the letter that, the proposal on the Award of Degree by the proposed institution was omitted in Section 25(b).

The House had passed a Bill for the Establishment of Federal University of Education Numan in Adamawa State last year and forwarded it to the President for Assent.