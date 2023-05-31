Tinubu receives EFCC chairman at Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday received the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa,…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday received the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting with Bawa who arrived the Aso Rock presidential villa around 2pm followed the directive of the president to the Department of State Services (DSS) to vacate the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos, immediately.

Daily Trust had reported how the DSS laid siege to the office of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday morning.

The EFCC officials were reportedly prevented from accessing their office.

Stock market gains N1.51trn after Tinubu’s inauguration

Tinubu, Shettima resume at Aso Rock

Later, operatives of the secret police moved in two Armoured Personnel Carriers to block the main entrance of the building.

It was learnt that the feud arose from a rivalry between the both agencies over the ownership of the building.

Spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, when contacted, described the development as “strange”, explaining that the two agencies had lived together within the facility for over 20 years without any rancor.

But in a swift reaction, the spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya told our correspondent that the property in question belonged to the service, and as such it is not correct to say its operatives barricaded EFCC office.

But in a statement which Tunde Rahman, his spokesman, issued on his behalf on Tuesday evening, Tinubu said the issue between both agencies would be resolved amicably.

“President Bola Tinubu has directed the Department of State Security Service to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The President gave the directive when reports that DSS officials stormed the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from accessing their work place, was brought to his attention.

“The President said if there were issues between the two important agencies of government, they would be resolved amicably.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...