Tinubu reappoints Prof Duna as NIBRRI DG

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reappointment of the Director-General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute Prof. Samson Duna for a second tenure of four years.
His reappointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government (SGF), Senator George Akume.
Professor Duna has been serving as the Director-General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute since his appointment in 2020.
Duna is an erudite Professor of Civil Engineering from Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State.
As a COREN registered engineer, engr. Prof. Samson Duna is also a member of the following professional bodies: Member, Nigerian Institute of Engineering Management (MNIEM); Fellow, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (FNICE); Fellow Nigerian Association for Engineering Geology and the Environment (FNAEGE), Fellow, Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE) and he is also Council Member of Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) and a member of Industrial/Sectorial Board for the Regional Transport Research and Education Centre Kumasi (TRECK), Ghana