Tinubu reappoints Abba Sheshe, Jibrin Bara, as CMD Aminu Kano, ATBU Teaching Hospitals

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Professor Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe as the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, for a second term of four years.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement said the new term takes effect from December 5, 2023.

Ngelale said Professor Sheshe was first appointed as the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on December 6, 2019.

In the same vein, the President has also approved the reappointment of Professor Yusuf Jibrin Bara as Chief Medical Director of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for a second and final term of four years.

The President’s approval followed an assessment of Professor Jibrin Bara’s performance in his first term in office.

The President anticipates that with the renewal of Professor Jibrin Bara’s appointment, he will consolidate on the achievements recorded in his first term in office.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has also approved the takeover and conversion of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, to the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital, Nasarawa.

Presidential Spokesman said the conversion followed a request by the Nasarawa State Government.

He said, “The conversion of the health facility to a federal teaching hospital will not only enhance the training of students in medical and allied sciences but also boost healthcare delivery in the state.

Ngelale said Tinubu remains committed to ensuring the social welfare and healthcare security of Nigerians and will aggressively sustain his administration’s investment drive and efforts in the sector.