Tinubu putting us under pressure to end insecurity – Badaru

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is putting security opera6ives under pressure to end insecurity.

Badaru stated this during an interview with BBC Hausa.

He said that the president, the Service Chiefs, the national security adviser, Nubu Ribadu and the ministers of defence had a meeting recently where the issue of insecurity was analysed.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “We are under Tinubu’s pressure to end insecurity in Nigeria. He always inquires when the problem will end, because it is high time insecurity is tamed. We had a meeting with the president, the service chiefs and the national security advisor. A lot was discussed. Mr president demanded the service chiefs to tell him when the problem would be brought to an end. They told him things would normalize by the end of the year.

“The service chiefs are very decisive in ending insecurity. They have taken measures to ensure it’s tamed within the shortest period possible.”

On the bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, Badaru said, “He has not been arrested. He is on the run but we will soon apprehend him.”