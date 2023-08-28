Tinubu presides over maiden cabinet meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will preside over the maiden meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja, on Monday. Forty-five ministers…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will preside over the maiden meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

Forty-five ministers inaugurated last week by the president are expected to attend the meeting to hold at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

A media advisory released from the State House Media Office advised broadcast stations to link up with NTA for live transmission of the inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting at 12pm.

Under former President Muhammadu Buhari, FEC meeting held on Wednesdays. It is unclear if Tinubu’s cabinet meetings would hold Mondays or just the inaugural one alone.

