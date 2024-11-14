✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu presides over FEC meeting

tinubu at fec meeting 1
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

FEC, which was originally slated for November 6, Wednesday was postponed following the passing of the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, last week.

After waiting for sometime at the Council Chamber on Wednesday, Vice President Kashim Shettima announced to cabinet members that the President had rescheduled FEC due to the death of Lagbaja.

Meanwhile today’s FEC meeting started at about at 1 pm when President Tinubu arrived at the Council Chamber after meeting with a delegation of South-South stakeholders.

Also today’s meeting is likely not unconnected to the preparations for the 2025 budget, as few minutes after the meeting began, officials of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning were called into the meeting possibly for a presentation to council.

Among those present at the meeting where, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Chief of Staff, to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack and Ministers.

