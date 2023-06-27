Tinubu preaches love, tolerance, sacrifice at Eid-el-Kabir

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has underscored the need for all Nigerians to face the future with vigour, renewed hope, and confidence that tomorrow shall be better and brighter amid present challenges.

In his Sallah message on Tuesday, the president said the present challenges especially with the struggling economy and simmering security challenges were not insurmountable.

“At the moment, our country is going through some challenges, especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges. While I acknowledge all of these, I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable. I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far, to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth.

“As we embrace the present challenges, we must face the future with vigour and renewed hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter,” he added.

President Tinubu, who wished all a happy Sallah celebration, stressed the need to multiply good deeds with kindness to fellow Muslims and others by helping and supporting the weak and vulnerable in our communities.

He also underscored the need for Muslims to imbibe and manifest core values, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love and compassion inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life.

Tinubu said: “I join Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world in observance of Eid-el-Kabir. We must thank Almighty Allah for the grace to witness another Eid.

“As we immerse ourselves in the joy of this moment and celebrate, let us remember those who may not be as fortunate as us.

“Coming as the end of religious activities spanning the first ten days of the Islamic Month of Dhul Hijjah, Eid-el-Kabir enjoins us as Muslims to show mercy and compassion to our fellow humans.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a festival of sacrifice and total obedience to Allah as exemplified in the exceptional action of Prophet Ibrahim.

“There is no greater sense of duty ever recorded in history outside the ennobling example of Prophet Ibrahim in offering his only son Ismail as a sacrifice to Allah.

“The best way by which we can demonstrate this example is in how we conduct ourselves in relation to our fellow citizens and in our duties to our beloved country. We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love and compassion.

“This season, let us endeavour to multiply good deeds with our kindness to our fellow Muslims and others by helping and supporting the weak and vulnerable in our communities. By so doing, we showcase the values and virtues of our faith.”